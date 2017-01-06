I was pleased to read the front-page article titled “Bright Spot in Puget Sound” by Sandi Doughton [Jan. 4] about eelgrass beds mostly maintaining their populations, with some areas of improvement, over the past four decades.
I have lived by the side of Port Susan Bay at Warm Beach for the last 40-plus years, and although I’m not a scientist, I believe that the improvements in Port Susan may be due, at least in part, to the efforts of individual homeowners in improving and updating septic systems.
Also, the influence of the Nature Conservancy in the bay and the work done by the Puget Soundkeeper Alliance with regard to the sewage outfall in North Warm Beach have undoubtedly made a difference.
Thank you for an interesting article.
Penny Hutchison Buse, Stanwood
