Kudos to The Seattle Times editorial board for calling out Puget Sound Energy for preparing to sign a new 10-year lease with the dirty Colstrip coal plant in Montana.
People of Washington have made it clear that we support the Paris climate accord, and we want clean energy. Coal (and all fossil fuels) are the energy of the past. Their days are quickly coming to an end.
We must not let PSE chain us to an outmoded energy source. PSE needs to look to the future and lead Washington state toward clean energy.
Janet Hedgepath, Auburn
Most Read Stories
- Space Needle to get its biggest renovation ever: glass floor, opened views, more elevators WATCH
- Safeco Field, home of the Mariners, is getting a name change
- UW professors hold after-sunset finals for Muslims fasting during Ramadan
- Long-simmering discord led to The Evergreen State College’s viral moment
- Seattle to weigh income tax on wealthy households; here's how that would work
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.