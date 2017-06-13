Kudos to The Seattle Times editorial board for calling out Puget Sound Energy for preparing to sign a new 10-year lease with the dirty Colstrip coal plant in Montana.

People of Washington have made it clear that we support the Paris climate accord, and we want clean energy. Coal (and all fossil fuels) are the energy of the past. Their days are quickly coming to an end.

We must not let PSE chain us to an outmoded energy source. PSE needs to look to the future and lead Washington state toward clean energy.

Janet Hedgepath, Auburn