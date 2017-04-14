Our public-disclosure laws are very important, but I think there needs to be some opportunity for legislators to be able to talk in private, to negotiate and horse-trade. It’s far harder to compromise when every suggestion, every argument, every gambit is public knowledge.
Then they have to posture and worry about the rabid constituents who think compromise is a bad word.
The case can be made that part of the polarization of politics today has to do with too much “sunshine.”
Diann Shope, Seattle
