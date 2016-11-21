Fault Democrats, instead

Let me get this straight: The teenagers in Seattle are leaving classrooms without permission to protest the outcome of a legitimate election — which these students could not vote in[“Thousands of students join walkout to protest Trump,” Page One, Nov. 15]. They should instead find fault with their parents and the Democratic Party for supporting and running a candidate who was and still is not trusted by well over 50 percent of the voting citizens and is the direct cause for the election outcome.

Why are we paying taxes to education when obviously the teachers haven’t done their job in explaining this? Why are principals allowing this to take place without reprimanding the violating students? Something is wrong here.

Allan Wenzel, Seattle

Keep on truckin’

I want to offer my thanks and support to the students protesting the election of Donald Trump. Please stay active and caring. Our country needs to hear you, now more than ever.

Sadly, on the same day was another story of increasing hate crimes since the election. We can never let this define us as a nation. Our future will soon be in your hands.

In the ’60s, we protesters took a stand for civil rights and against an insane war. Now it’s your turn to come together and take a stand against fear, bigotry and hatred. I know in the next election your voices will be heard.

Like we said back then: “Keep on truckin’.”

Tom Ildstad, Mountlake Terrace