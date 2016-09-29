Jerry large in his column on “Protest is patriotic response to injustice” [ Local News, Sept. 26]is correct in that protests are a necessary part of the working of democracy.
Our democracy was long in the making. A little reading of English history shows that the American Revolution was just one of a series of rebellions and revolutions fought to protect peoples’ rights and forge a fairer government.
The rights of minorities are still being trampled by the institutions and people in power. It is a patriotic duty to protest when peoples’ rights are being abused and to work to protect the rights that we hold sacred in this country.
Leslie Jordan, Shoreline
Most Read Stories
- New dad, on way to see baby, shot dead after road-rage incident, family says
- Police think there might be more to road-rage killing of young dad in Federal Way
- DEA moves to ban kratom, frustrating both scientists and users
- Seattle proposes more density for some neighborhoods, releases maps
- Seahawks should sit Russell Wilson vs. Jets | Larry Stone
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.