Jerry large in his column on “Protest is patriotic response to injustice” [ Local News, Sept. 26]is correct in that protests are a necessary part of the working of democracy.

Our democracy was long in the making. A little reading of English history shows that the American Revolution was just one of a series of rebellions and revolutions fought to protect peoples’ rights and forge a fairer government.

The rights of minorities are still being trampled by the institutions and people in power. It is a patriotic duty to protest when peoples’ rights are being abused and to work to protect the rights that we hold sacred in this country.

Leslie Jordan, Shoreline