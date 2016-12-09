Editor, The Times

The recent warehouse fire in Oakland is a perfect example of the “free enterprise/free market” unimpeded by regulation and government oversight that is often touted as the solution to all our economic problems.

After all, the owner of the building was apparently free from conforming to building codes. The tenant who leased the building was able to then rent spaces to people who lived and worked there. These people either through ignorance or calculated risk for low rents, stayed in a building that had inadequate electrical wiring and limited fire exits.

We are a tough people to understand. We do not want government to put its nose into our business, but nevertheless want a safe environment in and outside our homes.

Perhaps it is good to reflect that all regulations came about because of disasters like this fire that point out the need to protect us against our worse tendencies that puts profit ahead of all other concerns.

The “free market” will eventually sort out disasters like this one by economically ruining the owners and the tenant. Perhaps this lesson will prompt others to be more careful in the future about the status of their buildings, and where they rent.

John D. Locatelli, Maple Valley