A recent Op-Ed opposing Proposition 1, Access for All, ignored the educational impact it will have on students across King County as well as on the 300+ small, community-based organizations outside of Seattle that will receive game-changing funding to expand access to arts, science, and heritage programs in their own backyards.

Proposition 1, contrary to the writer’s claims, is the result of a decade’s worth of deliberation in the Legislature and the Metropolitan King County Council. I know — I worked on it in both places and as the lead sponsor of the ballot ordinance.

Prop. 1 ensures every school district in the county — especially those with the highest populations of low-income students — receives vital funding for field trips and school programs. Research strongly indicates that exposure to arts, science, and heritage programming provides students a path toward greater academic and life success.

The author falsely called it a “money grab.” But Prop. 1 is purposefully designed to not be a windfall for our region’s world-class institutions. Half the funding received must be spent on education, serving more families from communities of color and outside Seattle. Voting for Prop. 1 is a vote for equitable access for children and families.

Jeanne Kohl-Welles, King County councilmember and former state senator