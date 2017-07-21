I’m reluctantly going to vote no on King County’s Proposition 1 in support of arts, culture and science education.

The time for soul-searching about our state’s regressive, punish-the-poor tax system is long past. We know what the problem is and what the solution is — a state income tax.

I’m convinced that the only way our elected leaders will ever act is if voters tell them, loudly and clearly, not a penny more in sales tax until we make the tax system fairer for low- and middle-income people.

Craig Staats, Bellevue