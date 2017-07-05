The $400 increase in our state property taxes is unconscionable. A lot of us are on fixed incomes, and the increases in taxes that we already have are a burden. All of a sudden we are panicked about keeping our homes, going to the doctor and buying groceries.

Seattleites are generous, but enough is enough. Have our representatives come to discuss this with us and get some feedback? No. Why not? It’s hard to believe that our elected officials could be so out of touch with the people they represent.

It’s time for an income tax, and yes, it should be progressive.

Susan and Robert Stanton, Seattle