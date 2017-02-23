Mayor Ed Murray, during the State of the City address, “said he wants to double the city’s spending on homelessness with a five-year, $275 million property-tax levy.”

Just yesterday I received my 2017 property-tax bill with its whopping increase, even bigger than last year’s huge increase.

But let’s face it … Mayor Murray asks, and Seattle always checks the “yes” box.

That “yes” box is forcing retirees and the middle class out of Seattle.

Does Seattle care that this is happening?

Peggy Scales, Seattle