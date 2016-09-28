Thank you so much for addressing the Pronto debacle [“Spend on pressing issues, not pet projects,” Opinion, Sept. 21]. This was a bad idea to begin with, and only got worse.

The fact that the city paid $1.4 million to keep it alive was such a waste of taxpayer money that one has to wonder at the common sense of the mayor and City Council.

To devote any more money to this project would be a travesty. Suck it up, take the loss, sell the bikes to the public and get back whatever investment the city can from the ill-advised project.

Darlene Cox, Seattle