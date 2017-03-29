Share story

By

Green Lake Community Center is run down like Havana, Cuba, and Seattle’s Pronto communalized bicycle program is history  like the Berlin Wall in 1989.

That shouldn’t surprise us. City-run socialism often fails just as badly as national socialism does. Economics teaches us that.

End the Seattle Parks District and privatize the parks. Private entities, either for-profit or nonprofit, should run Seattle’s parks (and its bikes program, if any). With bikes, let the market decide. With parks, privatize them so they won’t look like pre-1989 Eastern Europe.

Jeff E. Jared, Kirkland

Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com.