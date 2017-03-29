Green Lake Community Center is run down like Havana, Cuba, and Seattle’s Pronto communalized bicycle program is history like the Berlin Wall in 1989.
That shouldn’t surprise us. City-run socialism often fails just as badly as national socialism does. Economics teaches us that.
End the Seattle Parks District and privatize the parks. Private entities, either for-profit or nonprofit, should run Seattle’s parks (and its bikes program, if any). With bikes, let the market decide. With parks, privatize them so they won’t look like pre-1989 Eastern Europe.
Jeff E. Jared, Kirkland
