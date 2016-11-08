I am writing regarding the state Department of Corrections’ terminology, changing “inmates” to “students” [“State Department of Corrections won’t call its inmates ‘offenders’ anymore,” Page One, Nov. 5]. How disappointing to see an agency with unsolved problems taking time with semantics.

Having said that, I think this should be taken to the next level. Let’s eliminate the word “prison” and replace it with “gated community.” Instead of saying “Uncle Charlie is in prison in Walla Walla doing a 15-year sentence,” we could say, “Uncle Charlie is a student in an Eastern Washington gated community and is expected to graduate in 15 years.”

Robert Evans, Seattle