I was appalled by the Justin Trudeau daydream request.
I find it extremely offensive that a world leader would be objectified in such a way. Were Trudeau an attractive woman, tremendous outcry would result.
As the leader of our neighbor to the north, Trudeau deserves our utmost respect.
Dara Schmeck, Snohomish
