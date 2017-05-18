Share story

I was appalled by the Justin Trudeau daydream request.

I find it extremely offensive that a world leader would be objectified in such a way. Were Trudeau an attractive woman, tremendous outcry would result.

As the leader of our neighbor to the north, Trudeau deserves our utmost respect.

Dara Schmeck, Snohomish

