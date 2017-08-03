The front-page article on the defeat of Proposition 1 concludes that King County voters are unenthusiastic about “ … a new tax to support arts, science and culture programs …”

I don’t think that conclusion is justified. The results show a lack of enthusiasm for a new sales tax. This state and county already have the most regressive tax structure in the nation. The 20 percent of the population least able pays a greater percentage of taxes here than anywhere else in the country. It is grossly unfair.

I voted against this sales tax increase because it would worsen that situation. I am all for a tax to support the arts, science and culture. Just not a tax that burdens most those least able to pay.

Herb Munson, Seattle