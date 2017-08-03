The article “Seattle’s democracy vouchers haven’t kept big money out of primary election” misses the point — democracy vouchers are working. The goal of the program is to give ordinary people a stronger voice in our democracy and encourage candidates to talk to regular voters, not just big donors, and that’s what we’re seeing.

More than 7,000 Seattleites redeemed their vouchers to support the candidates of their choice. We’re on track this election to see a record number of small donors. That’s a big deal.

As long as Citizens United is upheld, big money is unfortunately a force in politics. The City of Seattle has little authority to dam the flood of money into independent-expenditure campaigns. Seattle’s democracy-voucher program is a first step to limit the influence of big money in our politics.

Across Seattle, people who have never given to a candidate before are giving. And they’re probably more likely to vote, too. That provides a powerful check on the influence big-moneyed interests have. Democracy vouchers are good for Seattle, and good for our democracy.

Cindy Black, Seattle