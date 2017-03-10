What will it take for our tweeter-in-chief to realize his nighttime rants are not just unpresidential but actually harmful to the country, and to him?
By giving his midnight impulses a voice, he demeans himself and whatever is left of respectful political speech on this country. Mr. President, please, just stop.
Kevin Schafer, Seattle
