What will it take for our tweeter-in-chief to realize his nighttime rants are not just unpresidential but actually harmful to the country, and to him?

By giving his midnight impulses a voice, he demeans himself and whatever is left of respectful political speech on this country. Mr. President, please, just stop.

Kevin Schafer, Seattle

