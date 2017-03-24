Medical research

President Trump has proposed a federal budget that cuts funding for the National Institutes of Health by $5.8 billion. In consequence, I and many University of Washington biologists risk having research programs close down. An awful lot of research could be funded for $5.8 billion. It’s a figure larger than the entire budget of the NIH institute that funds cancer research.

At a moment when scientists have enough understanding of the processes driving cell growth to be able to target cancer drugs, and our knowledge of immunology allows physicians to stimulate your body’s own ability to destroy cancer cells, all this research could cease. The combined budgets of the institutes that focus on diabetes and kidney disease; neurological diseases and stroke; eye disease; and drug abuse are less than $5.8 billion.

Imagine no more research into artificial pancreas systems, or reprogramming stem cells into pancreatic cells. No more investigations into Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s or stroke. No more studies of macular degeneration, glaucoma or cataracts. No more research into safer opioids that don’t result in addiction. Laboratories will close and some of our most talented young people will choose different careers.

Funding for medical research is not a special interest.

Stan Fields, Seattle

‘Immoral’

President Donald Trump’s budget proposal could devastate the poor and middle class. It would cut Meals on Wheels, plus much more. A grant program that provides $28 million to help restore Puget Sound and prevent the death of fish and shellfish would also be on the chopping block. Putting a price on pollution with dividends going back to citizens will help immensely. We could do this without cutting the budget.

These immoral budget cuts are completely unnecessary because the Defense Business Board reported in January 2015 that $125 billion over five years could be saved by cutting bureaucratic waste in the Defense Department. That is more than eight times the cost of Health and Human Services programs that President Trump and White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney are hoping to end.

We should not take one more penny from the pockets of the lower and middle class, or the environment for the sake of the wall and military until the Pentagon cleans up its books.

Anne Engstrom, Seattle

Clean air and water

The cuts President Trump has in mind for the EPA border on insanity. We just came through the hottest year in history, in 2016, smashing the record set in 2015, which in turn smashed the record set in 2014. Coral reefs are dying. Sea levels are rising. Storms and droughts are intensifying. And Trump’s response is … eliminate all funding for climate work. Delete data. Smear and discredit America’s top scientists.

Budgets reflect values and priorities, and Trump’s budget clearly shows that what he cares about are Wall Street billionaires and corporate polluters, not the health of our communities or the quality of our air and drinking water.

Trump voters: is this what you envisioned? Were you hoping that Trump would eviscerate our bedrock environmental laws? That we would hand over our precious public lands to big oil and coal? Is higher corporate profit really worth dead lakes and oceans and Beijing-style air pollution?

Every American has a right to clean air and safe drinking water, unspoiled parks and public lands, but this budget attacks all of those core freedoms and more.

Ken Bennett, Bainbridge Island