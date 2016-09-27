A majority of Americans would like participation of third-party candidates in the debates [“Johnson, Stein fail to make cut for first debate,” News, Sept. 17]. Clearly, the Commission on Presidential Debates doesn’t want to give attention to these alternative views. But many of these views do reflect concerns of a sizable percentage of the voting public.

Most important, a true democratic electoral process would entertain a wide variety of positions. Obviously, there wouldn’t be time or space for every aspirant to participate in these debates. But the threshold for participation should be far lower than the required 15 percent among the current polls.

The combination of the Green Party and Libertarian Party poll numbers, at 12 to 15 percent, is significant. But consider this number in light of their lack of strong corporate funding. If this were truly a level playing field, with fair access to the media, is there any doubt these two parties would show far greater support?

Let’s make a turn toward democracy and open the process.

Fred Campbell, Seattle