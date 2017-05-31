President Donald Trump’s shove of the prime minister of Montenegro and subsequent Napoleonic pose with chin up and defiantly jutting out pretty much tells you everything you need to know about the man.

As we all know from grade school there’s only one thing that works to stop this kind of bullying mentality – some one to stand up to it. Our Congress doesn’t have the guts to do that. Luckily, it looks like German Chancellor Angela Merkel has had her fill of it.

Too bad we have to look overseas to find someone with some spine.

Richard Schwartz, Seattle