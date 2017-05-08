Letters to the EditorNorthwest VoicesOpinion President Trump: Separation of church and state Originally published May 8, 2017 at 12:01 pm Share story By Letters editor I don’t mind President Donald Trump building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, but I do mind him tearing down the wall between church and state. Marjorie Rhodes, Seattle Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com. Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryU.S. Rep. Reichert: Readers weigh in
