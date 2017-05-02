I was surprised to see Paul Barton Brown’s op-ed criticizing insurance companies for their coverage barriers on expensive drugs. It is clear to me that medical professionals need to own up to their own culpability for the inflexible system they navigate. Because of doctors’ cozy relationships with drug companies, neither insurance companies nor patients should take them at their word that a treatment is truly the best choice.

I recently got talked into a prescription, without mention of cost, for a $130 per month drug when a $10 per month older generic was available.

The generic is working fine for me now, but getting a new prescription delayed my treatment for the reverse reason Dr. Brown gives. It cannot be coincidence that my nurse practitioner works closely with the drug manufacturer’s sales rep. The salesman gives her coupons that reduce the drug’s copay – and leave my insurance company with the same bill.

With such shenanigans in the industry, how can we fault our insurance for wanting pre-authorizations?

Dr. Brown can help fix this problem if he encourages his peers to eliminate their conflicts of interest and consult patients on the costs of the treatments they prescribe.

Ben Roberts, Seattle