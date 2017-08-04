My past experience as a teacher and a volunteer had shown me how entering kindergartners have varying degrees of previous educational experiences, which ultimately play a crucial role in their educational journey. Teachers had to incorporate multiple teaching strategies within a single classroom for their students without early-learning opportunities, which placed additional work on top of their already busy day.

Many children in Seattle are missing out on early education, which is why I advocate for the Seattle Preschool Program. Although the program is still in its implementation phase, it is an important step toward reducing the opportunity gap. High quality and affordable preschool education for children will prepare them for better future and educational success. Also, it will reduce the achievement gap in K-12 as all children can start kindergarten with a strong foundation.

As the program was supported by voters, investing in and securing funding for the program will be critical issues during the next mayor’s first year in office. The new mayor should finalize the funding for the program, which will run out in 2018, as the return on investment in early childhood education is incredibly large.

Yoona Park, Bellevue