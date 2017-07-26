The King County Board of Health’s new requirement for “crisis pregnancy centers” to post a sign stating that the facility is not health-care related is of questionable motive.

The definition of health care is, “the maintenance or restoration of the health of the body or mind.” As the great majority of pregnancies cannot be described as maladies to be prevented or cured, neither abortion nor the provision of contraceptives qualify as health care.

Does the board’s new notice requirement extend to Planned Parenthood and other facilities that promote and provide these non-health-care related services? If not, the board’s action is betrayed as a simple parroting of the increasingly perverse liberal dogma of our age. Adherence to such doctrine has nothing to do with concern for the health of the women of King County and everything to do with promoting the destruction of the family as a societal good.

Glenn F. Stockton, Bremerton