Newly elected U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, in a fit of folly that almost makes one long for “Baghdad” Jim McDermott, has introduced herself to the nation by engaging in a futile, against the rules attempt to thwart the official reporting of the Electoral College vote which in full accordance with the Constitution selected Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. Her behavior will do nothing to heal the political divide or help Congress perform the work they are supposed to do.

Warren E. Peterson, Seattle