The tragic killing of two men in Portland, Oregon, who tried to confront a hate-spewing man can generate two reactions: to retreat in fear or double down in our convictions. I hope the public at large chooses the latter.

We need to show those filled with hate that they are hopelessly outnumbered, and we will stand up to them. They are terrorists every bit as much as the Islamic State group. They are terrorizing our own citizens, and we cannot stand for it.

Tom Giese, Federal Way