Re: Mark McClaren’s letter about the North Precinct officers’ lockers [“Stickers show lack of common sense,” Northwest Voices, Sept. 17]: I think the cops have a reasonable expectation of privacy in their own locker room, where a “boys will be boys” justification can be given as a reasonable defense of the questionable stickers.

But for the precinct leaders to give a press tour through that section of the building and not see — or be bothered by — the stickers is alarming. I’m not sure which is worse in this incident — to be confronted with the bias that now is plainly visible among some members of the force or the poor management and leadership of the precinct that didn’t have the foresight to order the officers to cover the stickers (much less remove them) before leading the press and City Council representatives on a tour. Is precinct leadership that oblivious to what goes on in their building, or are they that tone deaf to the community?

Ira Seigel, Bainbridge Island