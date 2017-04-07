Witness access

City of Seattle attorneys are arguing in federal court that police officers should be allowed to watch video from cameras before they write reports on use of force.

The city maintains reviewing the videos promotes accurate reporting. If the city’s purpose is to establish reliable testimony, then all witnesses of an incident should be allowed to watch videos before making statements.

Eric Miller, Seattle

No more delays

Why can’t police be allowed to view the body-cam images beforehand if it helps them write a factual report? They could review the footage with an independent body to assure accuracy.

The body cams are too important and valuable a tool for their use to be delayed any longer.

Don Curtis, Stanwood