Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole and City Attorney Pete Holmes are absolutely right in declaring proposed accountability legislation before the Seattle City Council “overly complex” and in warning that the Seattle Police Department’s performance could be judged by the “political positions” of three oversight bodies.
A civilian inspector general as the final clearinghouse for matters involving police discipline makes good sense.
The Office of Professional Accountability can open a misconduct investigation at any point the civilian director wishes — without a complaint or referral from below.
I don’t believe the Community Police Commission should be expanded. The CPC, which is subject to the strong political positions of its members, already has a forum to bring police-accountability issues to the public and to make recommendations.
Further, maintaining three review bodies delays final decisions about alleged officer misconduct.
Phillip Johnson, Seattle
