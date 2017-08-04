“Pod” apartments could be a very viable way to at least get some homeless people off the streets. But that is an absolute lie to the public and city planners by developers who then charge $1,200 a month for a 400-square-foot room. No part-timer, low-income earner, homeless person or Medicare senior can ever think to pay that kind of rent.

The “apodment” idea could work if blatant greed weren’t involved. Landlords have no right to ask public agencies to use donated or taxpayer moneys to make up the difference between what the client can afford versus the opportunist prices set by greedy developers.

Who has the job description that calls for analyzing these covert “low-income housing” proposals and calling them out for the deception that they mask? The Seattle City Council?

We all need to double-down our focus on fairness and greed, and now more than ever to get involved actively.

Patrick Prociv, Seattle