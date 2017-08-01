It has been a lot of years since I was a volunteer at Planned Parenthood, but I know people who use their services. To suggest that they are not health-care related is incorrect [“Pregnancy-center signs: ‘Liberal dogma’ ” Northwest Voices].
Planned Parenthood’s main purpose is to address women’s health. They provide services to anyone but are especially helpful to women who cannot afford them. To suggest that Planned Parenthood promotes the destruction of the family as a societal good is wrong.
Since when does planning parenthood destroy families? I think it does just the opposite.
Cindy Andre, Carnation
