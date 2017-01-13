In your editorial Jan. 11 concerning funding for Planned Parenthood, you make the claim that “Federal money is already prohibited from paying for elective pregnancy terminations” [“Don’t cut women’s health care in a political fit over abortion.”]
Any federal funding for Planned Parenthood frees up Planned Parenthood funds received from other sources, which can then be spent on providing abortions.
Your editorial board ought to learn the word “fungible.”
No dollar that Planned Parenthood receives from any source is in any meaningful sense distinguishable from any dollar received from any other source.
Gregory F. Robel, Renton
