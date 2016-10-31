It’s also about domestic energy

National security has been ignored in the Indian protests over the oil pipeline [“Money streaming into North Dakota anti-pipeline protest,” Page One, Oct. 31]. Nowhere has the concern for oil and all energy independence for our nation been even mentioned.

The security of our country should take precedence over any cultural or environmental concerns. We must not continue to be dependent on the Middle East for any of our oil.

Also, using oil from Canada, our ally and our firm friend right next door, plus our own oil-shale fields would make us more independent from other overseas oil and secure the available energy our country needs.

Native Americans are part of our country. They are as dependent on a secure energy supply as the rest of us. Even as we respect their culture, they must acknowledge that energy independence is crucial for all of us.

Alice J. Mauser, Hansville

Hypocrisy in Malheur and North Dakota

I believe in the U.S. Constitution, our judicial system and the rule of law. I am, however, dumbfounded by the complete incompetence of the prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon in not being able to get a conviction against the domestic terrorists who brandished military-style assault rifles and other firearms while they occupied the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge earlier this year.

Now these domestic terrorists and others could be virtually free to have an armed occupation of any public land or government facility that they want: Mount Rainier National Park, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest or maybe the U.S. federal courthouse in Seattle — directly impeding my right to use public lands.

The hypocrisy of these domestic terrorists being found not guilty is revolting when compared with the Dakota Access Pipeline protesters. Why are Native Americans, who are protesting over the use of land important to them today, being treated differently than these white domestic terrorists who were illegally trespassing on American’s public lands while brandishing firearms? U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams should be admonished over this travesty of justice.

Shelby Zimmerman, Burlington