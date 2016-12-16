It’s incorrect to state that Seattle school administrators cut a deal with the teachers union [“Seattle School budget deserves clarity,” Opinion, Dec. 11].

I was on the School Board at the time, and we agreed to increase teachers’ salaries in full knowledge of the implications, should the Legislature continue to ignore its mandate to amply fund education in our state.

Why did we succumb to the teachers’ demands? The teachers union had a stranglehold on the district: Parents and others were overwhelmingly supportive of educators, and had the strike persisted, it would have caused irreparable harm to our students.

Despite the union’s brute-force tactics, teachers had justice on their side. Educators had been getting an increasingly raw deal over the years — with ever-growing unfunded mandates, stresses and dehumanizing demands. Teachers perform the actual mission of the school district, yet very few citizens have any inkling of the enormous amount of hours and inspired effort that each educator expends every day, all year. Teachers deserve to be well paid. They deserve this because our students deserve it.

In 2015, the School Board agreed, and thus launched the district on a gamble. We had the state Supreme Court on our side, with its McCleary decision.

I fully supported this gamble. It would have been unethical to withhold fair salary increases. School districts statewide are now facing major shortfalls. If the Legislature continues to stonewall on its obligations, we must all confront the untold damage that irresponsible adults are causing to our students.

Marty McLaren, Seattle