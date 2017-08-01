In 1966, my parents loaded six kids ages 6 months to 14 years into our Impala sedan to drive from Southern California to Ottawa, Canada: baby in the front seat; three on the back seat; two on the floorboard, feet in each others’ face.

While we behaved pretty well, all things considered, inevitably boredom set in, and small jabs and making faces at each other escalated, getting louder and louder until we would hear from the front seat, “Enough!” The back seat would reply, “But, she started it!” And then, mom’s famous words, “I don’t care who did what to whom or who started it! I am ending it!”

We are at a point where our elected officials need to know we have had enough and heed mom’s words. Over many years, both parties have defended their inaction because of what someone else started or did to them. The result? Nothing is getting done. It’s time to say enough. Get to work and fix it.

If you have had enough, please send letters, emails, Facebook posts, tweets and phone calls to each and every one of the people we employ in Washington, D.C. Tell them, enough!

Theresa Beehler, Pasco