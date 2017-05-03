I would like to take the bus, but I live five miles from the nearest park-and-ride.
If I arrive at the P&R after 7:15 a.m., there are no spots, so I invariably have to drive to my destination. The P&R situation is untenable and is going to get worse.
Please don’t explain to me how much the county wants me to use mass transit. Actions speak loudly.
Roger Shantz, Mercer Island
