Regarding “Huge park-and-ride closure leaves angry commuters feeling stranded,” which reported on the dire shortage of parking spaces at transit stations: It is critical to accommodate as many potential transit riders as possible to get single-occupant autos out of the clogged commuting routes.
While the park-and-ride lots may be jammed, most commuters will pass multiple empty lots that serve non-working-hours users, such as churches, movie theaters and sports fields. These parking lots are
idle assets that could generate revenue for the owner while alleviating park-and-ride space limitations.
Shuttle buses or regular bus lines could convey these incremental transit commuters to the station.
Churches have a unique synergy as most are eager to add to their congregations, and most need revenue.
Rather than offer landowners $40 a month per space, as Sound Transit has done in the Eastside, it would be better to pay scaled amounts according to the road congestion avoided.
Dormand Long, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.