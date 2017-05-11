Regarding “Huge park-and-ride closure leaves angry commuters feeling stranded,” which reported on the dire shortage of parking spaces at transit stations: It is critical to accommodate as many potential transit riders as possible to get single-occupant autos out of the clogged commuting routes.

While the park-and-ride lots may be jammed, most commuters will pass multiple empty lots that serve non-working-hours users, such as churches, movie theaters and sports fields. These parking lots are

idle assets that could generate revenue for the owner while alleviating park-and-ride space limitations.

Shuttle buses or regular bus lines could convey these incremental transit commuters to the station.

Churches have a unique synergy as most are eager to add to their congregations, and most need revenue.

Rather than offer landowners $40 a month per space, as Sound Transit has done in the Eastside, it would be better to pay scaled amounts according to the road congestion avoided.



Dormand Long, Seattle