So President Donald Trump decides to ignore overwhelming scientific data about climate change, and opts out of the Paris climate accord.
Why am I not surprised? I can’t see why he would ever care about the world his children or his grandchildren will inherit. Heck, he’ll be gone by then, why even think about it?
The shame of it is, the U.S. could have been a proud example for the rest of the world to follow regarding carbon emissions. Now, other nations look at us and wonder how far we’ll fall. Thank goodness we live in a state that is among the leaders in climate-change action, yet we need so much more on a national level.
Shame on you, President Trump, for your lack of vision, your failure to understand science and your extremely poor leadership.
Mike Shaw, Edmonds
