King County and its labor partners are proud to be national leaders in offering 12 weeks of paid parental leave to all King County employees [“King County’s mistake: No paid parental leave for nurses,” Opinion, Oct. 5].

Currently, 97 percent of the county’s workforce enjoys this benefit. In his Op-Ed, public-health nurse Brent Swartz suggested the county had excluded nurses from the program. This is incorrect — Swartz’s union rejected the county’s proposal to grant paid parental leave to its members.

The county is legally required to bargain all benefits with employees unions. To receive the paid parental-leave benefit, employees and their unions agreed to a change in the county’s Family Medical Leave program.

Most county employees believed the trade-off was fair. The Washington State Nurses Association made a collective decision to reject the paid parental-leave program in favor of maintaining its existing contract language covering family medical leave.

Swartz suggested that the Washington State Nurses Association rejected the paid parental-leave benefit because it was only a one-year program. King County Executive Dow Constantine has submitted legislation to the Metropolitan King County Council to make paid parental leave a permanent benefit effective Jan. 1, 2017. The county welcomes the Washington State Nurses Association’s participation in this critical and progressive program.

Dustin Frederick, business manager of Public Safety Employees Union Local 519

Susan N. Slonecker, director of King County Human Resources