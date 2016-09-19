There have been two My Take essays regarding smartphones in the past couple of weeks. First Ammon Perea called his generation “mindless zombies” and then Erin Lisser spoke of making her students put their phones into a basket before class.

I’ve been without a mobile phone (smart, dumb or otherwise) since last December and my fiancée ditched hers early this year. Our lives have greatly benefited since we cut the invisible umbilical that tethered us to those screens. Our memories have improved, we have become more close, our time is ours again,and we have not once felt we needed a phone in our months without them.

Now and then I’ll speak to someone and the subject of phones will come up. Without fail the person I’m speaking to will take the defense when they learn I do not have one. “Oh, I basically have mine off all the time.” “Well, I just have mine for emergencies, you never know.” “I need it so I can talk to…” and so forth. The arguments I hear are a lot like those I hear when people talk about why they have a Facebook account — something else my fiancée and I stepped away from. “I’m able to stay in touch with old friends.” “If I didn’t have Facebook, I wouldn’t talk to my mom as much.” “I just have it for news. I hardly use it.”

Yesterday my fiancée and I were passing through the University Village shopping mall and saw a line of people outside of The Ram near the Apple Store. “Excuse me,” my fiancée said. “What are you all waiting for?” The iPhone 7, we were told. This from a fellow who had just looked up from his phone — a phone that seemed to be working just fine.

We’ve been sold a lie. We’ve been convinced we need these technologies, but we don’t. We’ve been told we have to have this gadget, this gizmo, this device or this service, but we don’t. All we need is each other. I’m 32, my fiancée is 28, and since losing our data leashes, our lives have never been better.

Delio Pera, Seattle