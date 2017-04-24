The article regarding advertising for organic farmers struck a nerve.

I am a retired advertising executive creative director, and for 19 years my agency was the agency of record for the Washington Fryer Commission. When we first started working for the commission, 80 percent of the chickens in local grocers’ poultry cases were from out of state, 20 percent from local farmers. Using the genius of comedian Pat Cashman, remarkably catchy music and the line “there’s no taste like home,” we succeeded in reversing those numbers in less than five years.

Convincing consumers that local is fresher and fresher is better put pressure on grocers to offer the best, not just the cheapest. The benefits to local growers and processors alike was notable.

Public comments submitted to the Agriculture Department stating that the only benefactors in these cooperative marketing efforts are large farming companies, grocery distributors and ad agencies are a somewhat naive dismissal of effective advertising that evolves from responsible thinking.

Rick Stanton, Bainbridge Island