How many deaths can one mother endure? [“105-year-old matriarch of orcas is likely dead,” NWWednesday, Jan. 4.]
Granny, J2, witnessed the passing of six of her clan this year.
We will never know why she is no longer with us, but perhaps she died of a broken heart. I know my heart is shattered.
Most Read Stories
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
- UW seismologists ready to record rumble of Seahawks fans at playoff game vs. Lions
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Live updates from CES 2017 in Las Vegas: T-Mobile moves to one plan for all
- Man dangling by neck from Colorado ski lift saved by professional slackliner
Christina Price, Rochester
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.