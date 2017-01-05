Share story

How many deaths can one mother endure? [“105-year-old matriarch of orcas is likely dead,” NWWednesday, Jan. 4.]

Granny, J2, witnessed the passing of six of her clan this year.

We will never know why she is no longer with us, but perhaps she died of a broken heart. I know my heart is shattered.

Christina Price, Rochester

