Sincere thanks to the Seattle City Council for its public opposition to fossil-fuel projects, including the oil terminal proposed for Vancouver, Wash.

While Vancouver is at risk of becoming an “oil town,” communities and waterways throughout our state would be negatively impacted by increased oil-by-rail and oil-by-ship traffic.

After the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) makes its recommendations, Gov. Jay Inslee has the final say. Please urge Gov. Inslee to reject this terminal — for the good of our state, our region, and the climate.

Jean Avery, Vancouver, Wash.