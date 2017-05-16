Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed May Older Americans Month.

Getting older doesn’t mean what it used to. Today, aging is about eliminating outdated perceptions and living the way that suits you best. As Gov. Inslee proclaimed, “more than ever before, older Americans are changing attitudes about what is possible by reinventing themselves through new passions, new careers, mentoring others, becoming students, or getting involved in new activities or the arts.”

Washington state is home to more than 1.5 million older Americans who richly contribute to our community. We are fortunate to live in a state that provides opportunities that enrich the lives of individuals of all ages by involving older adults in the redefinition of aging in our communities; helps them share their experiences and knowledge; and promotes home-based and community-based services that support independent living and encourage older adults to speak up for themselves and for others.

Get engaged by supporting older adults as they take charge of their health, explore new opportunities and activities, and focus on independence through the support of family caregivers and by promoting age-friendly communities.

Dr. Cheryl Townsend Winter, Bellevue