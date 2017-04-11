I was offended by the Op-Art illustration that accompanied the April 11 editorial “Legislature acts to protect victims of sexual assault.” I’m disappointed to see The Seattle Times perpetuates the narrative that the black man is a danger to society. This narrative has been falsely portrayed since the end of slavery and continues to be perpetuated today in many ways through the news media.

The newspaper has a responsibility to think critically about racism and racist viewpoints. This illustration has a racist slant, and the editors should have caught this, especially given the fact that sex offenders are more likely to be white.

Please stop the racist narrative that portrays the black man as a danger to society.

Joey Mertel, Shoreline

Editor’s note: The writer has a point about the illustration that was missed by editors. Rest assured, the illustration will not be used again.