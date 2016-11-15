If Seattle is determined to increase traffic safety, why does the city refuse to enforce the traffic laws when it comes to bikes?

The recently completed Westlake cycle track is just another example of this situation. In response to the community’s concerns about the safety of the high number of pedestrians who have to cross the track every day, clearly marked pedestrian cross walks were built into the design. Signage states that cyclists are supposed to slow down and yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk zones.

Unfortunately, virtually all cyclists are failing to do this. They ride through the crosswalk zones at full speed and expect that pedestrians will yield to them. Pleas to get the city to take steps to do something about the situation fall on deaf ears.

Dick Schwartz, Seattle