As I listened to President Obama give his farewell speech a few thoughts crossed my mind. First, I was listening to the first African-American president in the history of our country, and I felt proud. The second thought was what a wonderful speaker he is and how he has such control of the English language. He might very well be one of the top five public speakers that has ever held this office, and there have been some great ones.

I loved it when he thanked his wife and children and called his wife his best friend. They were indeed a loving first family. I then began noticing how he held himself with such a sense of class and dignity, and no matter one’s politics, no matter what we think of his policies, I believe he is a good man and was a great role model for our younger generation. I thank him for his service to our country and wish him and his family well.

Cary Bozeman, Bremerton