As a registered nurse with 26 years in the trenches at a public hospital, I read with great interest the article “Nurses gain traction in Legislature on bills to address ‘dangerous’ staffing.”

The problems of short staffing, lack of break coverage and lack of meal time coverage have been around the entire tenure of my career.

Per contract, we are entitled to rest breaks of 15 minutes for every four hours worked and a 30 minute meal break (on our own time and for which we are not paid).

There is no procedure in place to cover these times. I must find another nurse to “cover” my patients, thus giving that nurse a double workload. Most of us simply eat something quickly at the nurse’s station while answering phones, writing chart notes, transcribing orders, answering call lights and fielding questions from doctors, families and visitors.

Lisa Thatcher, a lobbyist with the Washington State Hospital Association, complained in the article about the expense of adding additional staff to cover break times. We nurses have been donating that 30 minute unpaid meal break for years, and the hospital’s bottom line has benefitted from it. The time for this “free lunch” on us is over.

Gayle Hawney Krona RN/CCRN, Seattle