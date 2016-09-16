It’s outrageous that Seattle police officers were allowed to openly display crude stickers disparaging President Obama on their lockers [“Sawant tours police station,” Local News, Sept. 9]. (One featured the Obama campaign logo combined with the words “Bend Over.”) How low are officers in that precinct willing to stoop? Did no one there have the common sense, let alone the decency, to ask that they be removed?

Even more outrageous is the fact that the police officials serving as tour guides would not let journalists photograph the stickers, a clear indication that they knew how they would reflect on the department. How long were those stickers on display?

Police stations are publicly funded buildings. Stickers like these reflect on the city as a whole, and the police force in particular. Are we supposed to accept these officers as role models?

I have deep gratitude for the sacrifices our police make every day. But my opinion of the Seattle force has dropped another notch. If my teenage sons put stickers like these on their lockers at school, they would be punished and the stickers would be removed immediately.

According to the article, police officials have claimed that a new building would help them better carry out court-ordered reforms to address racism and excessive use of force. What do these stickers say about those claims?

Mark McLaren, Seattle