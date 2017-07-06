For a number of years the international community has been unable to deter North Korea’s military buildup. There seem no good options for getting North Korea to cease, and it appears that it will continue its present path.

Of the options available, none seem workable or would have devastating consequences. My suggestion would be to supply South Korea with some atomic bombs so they could balance the North’s threat. At least the South would have a big stick to wave at Kim Jung Un.

Robert P. Lewis, Mercer Island